Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

A 22-year-old protesters is looking at possible charges after chaining herself to equipment at a Kinder Morgan worksite in Coquitlam.
Police responded to a small demonstration of about nine people on Thursday near Highway 1 and the Brunette Avenue overpass.
“There were two arrests made,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “One person was released without charges and the other person is facing potential charges of mischief.”
The event was fairly peaceful, he added, although the protesters did impede Kinder Morgan employees from working on the controversial Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.