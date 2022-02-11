Woman arrested in 2020 Kelowna homicide

A 33-year-old Kelowna woman has been arrested in connection with the 2020 death of Matthew Cholette.
Marlena Isnardy is now in custody, two years after the body of 27-year old Cholette was found in a pool of blood outside a townhouse complex.
Police and BC Emergency Health Services responded to a disturbance at a residence in Black Mountain on Highway 33 on Dec. 13, 2020, and upon arrival discovered Cholette’s body.
A resident of the complex spoke to Black Press Media at the time and said he received a call from a neighbour that night complaining about excessive noise.
He went to the unit, where he found a trail of blood leading through the house to the driveway where he found the body lying in a pool of blood.
A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, but was released shortly after.
Charges of second-degree murder were approved against Isnardy on Feb. 11, 2022.
@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.