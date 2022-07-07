Woman cashes in big at Lake Country grocery store

The draw for her ticket was on April 22

A Calgary woman recently found out she came home from her Okanagan vacation a little richer.

Actually, a lot richer, as Lana Burrell won $500,000 from the April 22 Lotto Max draw.

While vacationing in Lake Country, Burrell ran to the local Save-On Foods for some groceries and decided to buy a lottery ticket at the same time. When she got home, she discovered she also brought home half a million dollars with her.

“I was at home and downloaded BCLC’s Lotto! App,” said Burrell. “It said I was a winner but I didn’t believe it so I re-checked the numbers on the computer… I was so excited!”

Her ticket matched the four extra numbers, netting her the cash prize.

Not only was Burrell surprised, but so was her husband.

“He didn’t believe me at first and thought I was trying to show him a computer issue when I was actually showing him the winning numbers,” said Burrell. “Once he realized he had a big grin on his face and we high-fived!”

With the money, Burrell plans to retire in the coming months and further her education by taking online classes.

