RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Woman charge with second-degree-murder in Alberta incident that left B.C. man dead

Tyra Phillips will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19

An woman will be back in court later this week after a weekend assault in Leduc, Alberta left a B.C. man dead.

RCMP, Fire and EMS were called to the scene on Sparrow Drive near Airport Road at around 3 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an aggravated assault.

Upon their arrival, they found a seriously wounded man, identified as 44-year-old Patrick Ford of Port Alberni, who died as a result of his injuries.

A female suspect was arrested at the scene.

Thirty-three-year-old Tyra Phillips of Lac La Biche is charged with second-degree murder, and will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19.

—The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATE: 10 Okanagan Indian Band homes, 1 business lost in White Rock Lake wildfire
Next story
No mail to be delivered to evacuated area of West Kelowna

Just Posted

Canada Post had remove a lot of letter boxes around Penticton after they were vandalized. This letter box at the United Church on Main St. remains unscathed. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
No mail to be delivered to evacuated area of West Kelowna

(Jennifer Klumpp/GoFundMe)
Rock Creek man’s home burns down after lightning strike

A Killarney Place home burns to the ground off Westside Road early Monday, Aug. 16. (Ashley Bridgen photo)
UPDATE: 10 Okanagan Indian Band homes, 1 business lost in White Rock Lake wildfire

Highway 5 at Othello, about 11 km east of Hope. (DriveBC)
Coquihalla reopens to essential travel only, no stopping