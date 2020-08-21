The Chase RCMP broke up a drunken brawl between teenagers and young adults on Aug. 8. A Kamloops woman faces an assault charge in the aftermath. (File photo)

Woman charged with assault after drunken brawl and stabbing in Chase

Broken bottle used in a fight between two young women which led to a larger melee

A 19-year-old Kamloops woman is facing an aggravated assault charge after a broken bottle was used as a makeshift knife during a drunken brawl earlier this month.

Chase RCMP received word of a stabbing in Chase at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 8. Officers located a group of intoxicated teenagers and young adults.

According to an RCMP press release, several of the young people were injured and bleeding.

Police say the youth had been partying together when a fight broke out between two of the young women. During the fight, one woman allegedly broke a bottle and stabbed the other. After this happened, others joined the fight and at least four women were injured.

Two ambulances as well as the vehicles of some of the young women’s parents were used to take several of those involved to the hospital.

The 19-year-old accused of assault received treatment for her own injuries and was held in police custody overnight before being released with a court date set.


