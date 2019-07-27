The replica of the school bus that Chris McCandless lived in, this one was used for the filming of Into the Wild. (Wikimedia Commons)

Woman dies in Alaska trying to reach ‘Into the Wild’ bus

Veramika Maikamava, 24, and her husband, Piotr Markielau, also 24, swept away by a river in Alaska

A newlywed woman from Belarus who was swept away by a river in Alaska was trying to reach an abandoned bus made famous by the book and film “Into the Wild.”

Veramika Maikamava, 24, and her husband, Piotr Markielau, also 24, on Thursday were heading for the bus where hiker Christopher McCandless met his death in 1992, The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported .

The bus has been the source of multiple rescues since it was made famous, first by Jon Krakauer’s book published in 1996 and then by Sean Penn’s 2007 film. Both chronicled the life and death of McCandless, who hiked into the Alaska wilderness with little food and equipment and spent the summer living in the bus. McCandless was found dead in the bus almost four months later.

Markielau called troopers in Fairbanks late Thursday to report his wife’s death during a hike, Alaska State Troopers said.

ALSO READ: Province announces $18.6 million for B.C. Search and Rescue

The couple was trying to cross the Teklanika River along the Stampede Trail near Healy when the woman was swept under water, the troopers said. The river was flowing high and fast because of recent rains.

Markielau reported he was able to pull his wife out of the water a short distance away downriver, but she had died by then, the troopers said.

The body has been recovered.

In June 2013, three hikers were rescued by a passing military helicopter when they tried to reach the bus.

In May 2013, three German hikers trying to reach the bus on the Stampede Trail, near Healy, located about 10 miles north of the entrance to Denali National Park and Preserve on the Parks Highway, also had to be rescued. They told troopers the river they crossed getting to the bus had become impassable for the return due to high, swift-running water. The hikers had proper gear but only enough food for three days, troopers said.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scientists tell Canada’s environment minister to speed up conservation
Next story
Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Just Posted

Vehicle incident causes traffic delays on Highway 33

Incident took place south of Kelowna

Kelowna firefighters battle smoke and flames in detached garage

No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause is not suspicious

Kelowna Falcons continue hot streak with first series sweep of season

Kelowna bested the Yakima Valley Pippins 2-0 Friday night

Kelowna swimmer adding hardware at world championships

Taylor Ruck has won two bronze medals at the championships in South Korea

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in the Okanagan Saturday

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

Wind causes Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen to grow

Wildfire near Cawston is now an estimated 250 hectares

Celebration of life scheduled for B.C. wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters died on July 24 at the age of 74, in the comfort of his own home in Summerland

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Letter: City planning decisions lack public input

To the editor: Meaningful public consultation starts from the bottom up where… Continue reading

Letter: Speak out over childcare shortage

To the editor: I am writing to you in regard to the… Continue reading

COLUMN: Reflecting on George Ryga’s legacy

Canadian playwright would have turned 87 this month

Pickleball tournament in Penticton supports cardiology department

Tournament held July 27 Penticton Seniors Centre on South Main

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

Most Read