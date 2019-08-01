Woman dragged by rattled horse after semi-tractor set on fire

The woman received non-life threatening injuries

A Kelowna woman was sent to hospital after being dragged “for some distance” by a horse who was spooked from a tractor fire, late night on July 31.

At approximately 11:51 p.m., RCMP were called to assist the Kelowna Fire Department who were responding to reports of a semi-tractor commercial fire in the area of Fathers Place and Postill Drive.

At the scene, there was a resident actively trying to extinguish the fire to prevent it from spreading to nearby fencing.

Simultaneously, horses nearby were “stressed and disturbed by the fire” and the woman who was tending to them was knocked over and dragged, according to RCMP media relations officer, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The woman was medically assessed at the scene before being transferred to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for further medical treatment.

The injuries are non-life threatening, according to O’Donaghey.

The fire was put-out and not deemed criminal.

