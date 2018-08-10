An Osoyoos woman had a scare when a knife-wielding woman rang her doorbell and asked to see her baby. Contributed photo

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos woman and newborn

Suspected home invader making first court appearance

The woman involved in an alleged home invasion incident in Osoyoos remains in RCMP custody. She is expected to make her first appearance in court in Penticton Friday (Aug. 10) afternoon.

Sharon Constance Forner, age 45, has been charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, break and enter to commit an Indictable offence and possession of a weapon — a knife — for a purpose dangerous to the public peace or the purpose of committing an offence.

Forner was arrested on the afternoon of Aug. 9 and is suspected of threatening a mother and her newborn child earlier that day in their Osoyoos home.

The mother, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said she was home alone with her baby when she heard a knock at the door. She looked on her security system and was immediately concerned, seeing a “creepy” looking woman standing on her step. After the mother ignored the knocking, the woman let herself in.

“She then walked inside my house and said ‘I wanted to see the baby,’ I then said ‘well you shouldn’t walk into people’s houses especially since you don’t know them,’” explained the mother. The woman eventually produced a knife as the mother was trying to get rid of her.

The mother pushed her into the yard before locking the front door and calling the police.

“I was standing there waiting for her to leave, she then ran inside my house with a butcher knife charging at me I threw her outside my house and ran to get my big dog who was freaking out in the back,” said the mother, explaining the woman returned to her property in the afternoon where police put her in handcuffs and took her away.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Related: Woman arrested after allegedly threatening Osoyoos woman and newborn

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Camp site, road closed due to Mabel Creek wildfire
Next story
Kelowna’s new Transportation Master Plan downplays move away from private vehicles

Just Posted

UPDATE: Gottfriedsen Wildfire, north of Highway 97C, grows

New wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain

Video captures apparent theft of bicycle in broad daylight on a Kelowna street

As a man on another bike jimmy’s the lock, people walk by oblivious to what he’s doing

Teaming up for alpine adventure camp

Big White and Hoodoo Adventure Co. to offer outdoor experience

Facing the Okanagan’s future flooding issues

Valley’s water future focus of AGM for Okanagan Basin Water Board

Kelowna’s new Transportation Master Plan downplays move away from private vehicles

Wording now calls from a ‘shift way’ rather than a ‘move away’ from cars and trucks on local roads

RCMP Musical Ride delights Kelowna crowd

After a 13 year break, the RCMP Musical Ride took over Prospera Place on Thursday.

Protestors to rally against removal of Sir John A. Macdonald statue from a BC city hall

BC Proud has organized a protest after learning the statue will be removed Saturday morning

Controlled burn planned on Snowy Mountain blaze

Residents in Cawston and Keremeos may see increased fire behaviour

Swamp roots rockers stoked for Salmon Arm’s Roots & Blues Festival

Juno-winning MonkeyJunk to close Barn Stage Saturday, Aug. 19

Camp site, road closed due to Mabel Creek wildfire

Sugar Lake site also closed as Lumby and Cherryville fires grow

Shuswap Special Olympians take their place atop podium

Athletes bring home a complete set of medals - gold, silver and bronze

John A. Macdonald sculptor says B.C. city is doing reconciliation wrong

John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about Victoria’s plan to remove it

‘I am just shaking:’ What people saw and heard during Fredericton shooting

A suspect opened fire and killed four people, two of them police officers, in a quiet neighbourhood

Shuswap curlers set sights on top spot in Canada 55 Plus Games

Two teams look to replicate undefeated 2017 championships

Most Read