Woman forcibly confined, sexually assaulted between Creston and Cranbrook

The suspect forced the woman into her vehicle before driving along Highway 3

RCMP are investigating a violent sexual assault and forcible confinement that took place outside of a woman’s Creston home.

The troubling incident happened on Tuesday at about 7 p.m., in the alley behind the 1100 block of Hillside Drive, Mounties said in a news release Wednesday.

A woman was bringing items from her 2008 Grey Pontiac Wave Hatchback into her home when she was accosted from behind by an unknown suspect who forced her into her car.

Police did not say if the assailant is believed to be a man or woman.

The suspect then covered the woman’s head with what appeared to be a bag, police said, and bound her hands and feet with tape. They then drove the woman’s vehicle with her in it east out of Creston, on Highway 3.

Police said that somewhere along the highway, the suspected pulled over and sexually assaulted the woman, before continuing east.

Once near Cranbrook, the suspect stopped the Hatchback and fled on foot.

The woman was able to free herself from the restraints and drove herself to East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook.

Mounties are seeking witnesses who may have seen something along the highway, or outside of the women’s Creston home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 or Crime Stoppers.

