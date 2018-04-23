Woman found dead in car in Kamloops

A woman was found dead in a car in Kamloops, while two men also found unconscious

A woman was found dead and two men were found unconscious in a parked vehicle in Kamloops early this morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., Kamloops RCMP were notified of a vehicle parked on Salish Road with the music turned on and playing loudly. No one appeared to be in the vehicle.

“Officers arrived and found three occupants inside of the vehicle,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“Two males were in medical distress, but alive and one female was deceased. All were transported to a local medical facility.”

Shelkie said there is no evidence of criminality and the matter has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

The Coroners Service is in the early stages of its investigation involving the woman’s death.

“Due to the privacy of the deceased, the Coroners Service will not be releasing or confirming identity,” adds Shelkie.

No further information is available at this time.

Related: B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Related: Illicit drug overdose deaths across B.C. trending down for 2018

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@SalmonArm
newstips@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn
Next story
Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Just Posted

Two-car collision on Springfield Road in Kelowna

Traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes at the corner of Dilworth and Springfield.

Life on Munson Pond looking pretty bright

Earth Day event in Kelowna showcases work that’s four years in the making

Rental housing proposed for Kelowna’s BC Tree Fruit site

Proposal will add 148 new rental units on old packinghouse site

Pair of quartets headline Chamber Music Kelowna’s season finale

The Pacifica Quartet and the Dover Quartet will be gracing the Mary Irwin Theatre stage.

Kelowna-based pot chain acquired by international cannabis company

Compass Cannabis Clinic acquired in multi-million dollar deal by Isodiol International Inc.

Talent show benefits African orphanage

Summerland Secondary School students organized fundraiser

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

MMIW drone team fundraising for summer searches

Organizers expect the searches to expand this summer

Turbulent times for outgoing B.C. Lieutenant Governor

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

Update: Penticton sign gets upgrade

$10-million competition for Pentic-ten

Woman found dead in car in Kamloops

A woman was found dead in a car in Kamloops, while two men also found unconscious

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Most Read