Woman missing from Vernon for over a week

RCMP asking for public’s help locating 38-year-old

A 38-year-old woman hasn’t been seen or heard from since Aug. 16.

Police and family concerned for the wellbeing of Julie Blankenship and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Blankinship is approximately four-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from her contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

