Woman missing in West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP are appealing to the public to help find a missing woman.

Arianna Meshue, 24, was reported missing after failing to return to the temporary shelter on Bartley Road that she was staying in on April 27. She is said to usually travel on a red BMX bike with chrome handlebars and plaid striping, with a seat that is painted silver and gold.

“We are concerned for the safety and well-being of Arianna as it is unlike her not to check in at the shelter,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

Meshue is an Indigenous woman, standing 5’6”, weighing 120 lbs. with long brown hair and a large tattoo on the left side of her upper chest.

Anybody with information on Meshue’s whereabouts can contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

