Orchard Park Shopping Centre’s Apple Entrance. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Woman refused entry after refusing to wear mask at store in Kelowna mall

The woman filmed the encounter at LUSH Cosmetics, where wearing a mask in-store is company policy

A woman at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre shared a video to social media claiming she was “harassed” by employees who, in keeping with company policy, wouldn’t let her into their store without wearing a mask.

In the video originally shared Thursday on Facebook, Susan Roth Drazdoff Faechner can be seen at the entrance of LUSH Cosmetics, arguing with a security guard and three employees who appear in the background.

“I am just browsing, you are harassing me,” Faechner says in the video. Employees can be heard calmly telling her that wearing masks in-store is a company policy, and reminding her of online shopping as an alternative option.

The video is no longer publicly available on Faechner’s Facebook page, but it surfaced again in a Tweet by Jill Cowie, who says her daughter was among the employees at the store during the encounter.

In the video, the security guard can be seen asking Faechner for a medical note after she tells him she can’t wear a mask due to a medical condition. Faechner declines, and goes on to argue the store is “public property to walk on.” The security guard informs her that that’s not the case, and reiterates the store’s policy for customers to wear a face covering while inside.

A number of businesses and companies have put in place mandatory mask-wearing policies in response to COVID-19. In B.C., more than 7,800 cases and 223 deaths have accumulated since the start of the pandemic.

In an email regarding the incident, LUSH marketing communications manager Rebecca Peters said masks have been, and continue to be, mandatory in their stores since July 18.

“We support how our staff handled the situation calmly and compassionately and we remain committed to ensuring the policy is followed,” she said. “The health and safety of our staff and community remains top priority as we continue to navigate these challenging times together.”

READ MORE: 3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

READ MORE: Okanagan group calls for inclusive COVID-19 recovery plan

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smoky skies clearing throughout B.C. Interior

Just Posted

Woman refused entry after refusing to wear mask at store in Kelowna mall

The woman filmed the encounter at LUSH Cosmetics, where wearing a mask in-store is company policy

Smoky skies clearing throughout B.C. Interior

Environment Canada expects “widespread” improvement for all affected areas by Sunday

Stranger in truck grabs boy walking home from school in Kelowna

The 11-year-old boy escaped the incident, RCMP are investigating

Okanagan group calls for inclusive COVID-19 recovery plan

RAMA Okanagan wants full immigration status as part of COVID-19 recovery

Peachland residents march for better forest management

The Peachland march was one of many like it across B.C.

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

‘This is a very difficult sentencing’; Judge delays Okanagan manslaughter trial to next week

The courts heard Friday that Bourque “did not intend to cause harm” but that her actions were “reckless”

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Most Read