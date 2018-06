A woman was rescued from the lake by a neighbour earlier this evening at Shannon Lake Regional Park.

The neighbour took their boat to bring her to shore, emergency services responded quickly at 5 p.m. in West Kelowna

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.