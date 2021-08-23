Photo: Dave Ogilvie Photo: Dave Ogilvie

Woman rescued from trail on Mount Boucherie

West Kelowna fire crews rescued the woman about 12:30 p.m. Monday

A woman had to be rescued off of a trail on Mount Boucherie, Monday afternoon.

The woman fell while hiking on a trail and injured her ankle about 12:30 p.m.

Emergency crews were called to East Boundary Road to rescue the woman, however, it was the West Kelowna Fire Department’s B crew who assisted with a trail rider.

The crew went up the trail with the brand new one-wheeled chair trail rider, which allows for easier access on narrow and steep trails as well as has brakes for coming downhill.

Crews retrieved the woman and brought her down to a waiting ambulance in just over 15 minutes.

