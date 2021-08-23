Woman rescued from trail on Mount Boucherie

A woman had to be rescued off of a trail on Mount Boucherie, Monday afternoon.

The woman fell while hiking on a trail and injured her ankle about 12:30 p.m.

Emergency crews were called to East Boundary Road to rescue the woman, however, it was the West Kelowna Fire Department’s B crew who assisted with a trail rider.

Photo: Dave Ogilvie

Photo: Dave Ogilvie

The crew went up the trail with the brand new one-wheeled chair trail rider, which allows for easier access on narrow and steep trails as well as has brakes for coming downhill.

Crews retrieved the woman and brought her down to a waiting ambulance in just over 15 minutes.

READ MORE: Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

READ MORE: Okanagan golfers well behind winner at Canada pro tournament

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West Kelowna