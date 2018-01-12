Woman rescued from West Kelowna trail

West Kelowna Fire and Rescue were called to a hiking trail to aid a woman injuried

Firefighters and emergency crews were called to a hiking trail in West Kelowna this afternoon.

A woman had injured her ankle around 2 p.m. at the beach, down the long trail off of Sunnyside Rd.

The first crews responding to the scene called for backup with a wheeled stretcher so they could extricate the woman safely up the trail, according to a witness at the scene.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown.

