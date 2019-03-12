Yoho National Park (freddofrancisco/Instagram)

UPDATE: Woman dies after getting caught in avalanche near Field, B.C.

Victim, believed to have been in her 30s, had been airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary

A woman who was caught in an avalanche in the Rocky Mountains west of the Alberta-B.C. boundary has died.

Parks Canada says she was with a group of ice-climbers in Yoho National Park on Monday when the slide happened near Field, B.C. Believed to be in her 30s, she was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

READ MORE: Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C. in one weekend

Parks Canada says she was participating in a guided ice climb on Massey’s Route on Mount Stephen.

The avalanche danger rating in the area was considered to be moderate in the alpine and low in the treeline and below.

Risk of avalanche in the park is expected to increase in the coming days.

(CTV Calgary, The Canadian Press)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test
Next story
Mazu was featured at SXSW StartUp Spotlight

Just Posted

Kelowna council passes regulations for short-term rentals

The decision was made last night in Kelowna council chambers

Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

Two vehicle crash causes traffic delays in West Kelowna

The morning traffic is being affected by a crash at Ross Road

A lesson in car purchasing: $800 claim dismissed using ‘buyer beware’ policy

After purchasing a car in Kelowna, a woman claimed the seller was not honest with her

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas, Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location and Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas in the province.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Most Read