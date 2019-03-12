UPDATE: Woman dies after getting caught in avalanche near Field, B.C.

Victim, believed to have been in her 30s, had been airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary

A woman who was caught in an avalanche in the Rocky Mountains west of the Alberta-B.C. boundary has died.

Parks Canada says she was with a group of ice-climbers in Yoho National Park on Monday when the slide happened near Field, B.C. Believed to be in her 30s, she was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

Parks Canada says she was participating in a guided ice climb on Massey’s Route on Mount Stephen.

The avalanche danger rating in the area was considered to be moderate in the alpine and low in the treeline and below.

Risk of avalanche in the park is expected to increase in the coming days.

(CTV Calgary, The Canadian Press)

