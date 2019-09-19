The crime scene after the victims had been taken to hospital. Photo: Tyler Harper Police on scene of a stabbing in downtown Nelson, B.C. on Sept. 19, 2019. (Tyler Harper/Nelson Star)

Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

A 50-year-old woman is in custody in Nelson after she allegedly accosted a stranger and stabbed them multiple times.

The suspect also stabbed herself during the incident, which occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Sgt. Nate Holt of the Nelson Police Department told Black Press Media that the victim is in stable condition in Kootenay Lake Hospital with stab wounds to her arms and body.

The suspect was treated and remains in custody.

The victim and the suspect did not know each other, Holt said.

Police were alerted to the incident by multiple 911 calls, and arrived on the scene to find several men restraining the suspect. One of the men suffered minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, and witnesses are asked to contact the police at 250-354-3919.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan driver held at gunpoint, car-jacked near Penticton
Next story
Three people taken to hospital after a fire at Rutland home

Just Posted

Kelowna heading towards wetter than average September

Kelowna is already only 3 milimetres away from the monthly average

It’s playoffs or bust for Okanagan Sun with only 4 games remaining

The Sun return to the Apple Bowl Saturday after a 38-9 win last weekend

Three people taken to hospital after a fire at Rutland home

The fire which was located on the second floor of the townhouse complex is now out

Multiple crashes, including a bus, plague Highway 97

Thursday’s evening commute in Kelowna slowed by collisions

Health minister announces new urgent care centre in Kelowna

Adrian Dix made the annoucment Thursday at the Capri Centre

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

Morning Start: Who is Greta Thunberg?

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 20

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

Historic photo: How the Okanagan River Channel came to be

Dredging in Okanagan River in Penticton started in 1908

Juno award-winning artist delivers early Christmas present to Okanagan

Chart-topping, multi-platinum artist to perform songs from new album at South Okanagan Events Centre

Most Read