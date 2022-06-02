Woman struck by vehicle at intersection in Kelowna

A pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Doyle Avenue and Richter Street on June 2.

At around 11:15a.m., emergency services were called to the scene. Ambulance, fire and police all arrived to find a woman on the ground.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene and the driver worked with police to assess the situation.

The struck woman was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

The intersection was closed for a short period of time.

There does not appear to be any damage to the vehicle.

A woman was struck by a vehicle on Richter between Doyle and Stockwell in #Kelowna. She is being transported to the hospital @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/soPOsBRZSt — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) June 2, 2022

car accidentCity of KelownaRCMP