Woman ‘violently stabbed’ on Nanaimo seawall in apparent random attack

17-year-old suspect in custody, 30-year-old victim in stable condition

A woman was stabbed last night on the walkway to Maffeo Sutton Park in Nanaimo and it appears to have been a random attack.

A 30-year-old woman is in stable condition and a 17-year-old boy is in police custody after the incident, which happened Wednesday at 10:15 p.m.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the woman was “violently stabbed” multiple times and went to hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now stable.

Five bystanders assisted in restraining the alleged attacker, who is expected to appear in court today.

Nanaimo RCMP says there was no known connection between the victim and attacker.

“Random attacks are very rare in any community,” O’Brien said. “We’re glad that she survived her injuries and she survived them mainly because of a result of the bystanders coming to her assistance.”

He said it’s safe to say that there were no other suspects involved.

He added that it’s too early in the investigation to speculate possible reasons for the stabbing.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
