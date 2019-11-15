Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant possibly in Kelowna area

Brittany McLellan is unlawfully at large and wanted for breach of federal parole

A woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is believed to be in the Kelowna area, according to Central Okanagan Crimestoppers.

Britanny McLellan is unlawfully at large and wanted for breach of federal parole.

The nation-wide warrant came into effect on Nov. 15.

McLellan is 31 years old and is described as 5’10” and 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Reasoning as to why she’s thought to be in the area was not divulged.

Anybody who has information on McLellan’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

