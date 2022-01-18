RCMP identify body found at Kelowna dog park as Ontario woman

Police are asking the public for information about the death of Austyn Godfrey

The Kelowna RCMP has identified the woman who was found deceased at the Glenmore dog park.

The body of Austyn Godfrey, a 25-year-old from Ontario, was discovered sometime around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 16.

The Serious Crime Unit is investigating the death as suspicious.

The RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Investigators want to hear from any motorists with dash cameras who drove Glenmore Road North, in the vicinity of the dog park, between 9 p.m. on Jan.15, and 8:30 a.m. on Jan.16.

Anyone who may have had any contact with Austyn Godfrey in the days and hours leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan.16, is asked to call the tip line at 250-470-6236.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net

