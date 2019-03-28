Women In Trades students putting together the hutches at Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary photo: Jarawee N Ryde-owt

Women In Trades build homes for bunnies

The Okanagan College students built hutches for the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary received a face lift thanks to Okanagan College’s Women In Trades.

It took 16 students two days to install 20 feet of bunny hutches along the walls of Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary, president, Annie Monod’s old car port complete with removable barriers.

Last year students completed one side of the old car port, and this year they finished the job.

Monod said she could not be more grateful for the students time and dedication to her passion, bunnies.

“It looked like a big mess,” said Monod. “We had cages on top of cages. It was hard for volunteers to clean, it wasn’t great for the bunnies either.”

Monod said that her volunteers can hardly wait to come in on Friday and clean the cages.

“When people say they can hardly wait to shovel up tons of bunny poop, that says something,” she said. “It also makes things a lot faster when it comes to feeding and watering.”

At one time Monod will have approximately 300 bunnies in her sanctuary, the pens keep the non-neutered males away from the females and give a home for pregnant bunnies and their babies once they are born. Once spayed and neutered they bunnies can then roam freely through the acreage.

The sanctuary, started 15 years ago by chance, allows the bunnies to roam free and live their lives in their colonies. Monod does not adopt out the feral domestic bunnies so that families are not separated.

Monod estimates they have already taken in 100 bunnies this Spring.

Women In Trades is part of the Workforce Development Agreement and is funded by the Industry Training Authority of B.C. and is a 12 week exploratory program that allows women to sample different trades in a pressure free environment.

Program administrator, Nancy Darling said that their community project at the sanctuary was rewarding for the students.

“This was an amazingly skilled class,” said Darling.

“Every one of our gateway classes build a project for the community, we leave it there and it is something that the girls can be proud of when they visit the bunny sanctuary. It’s just a nice way to give back to the community.”

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary will reopen in time for Easter.

