Women’s Enterprise Centre programs continue

The Women’s Enterprise Centre will continue its mentoring program for another year.

More than 100 women business owners around B.C. will receive mentoring from Women’s Enterprise Centre (WEC) this year, opening the door for a backlog of applicants who want to gain skills and insights from an experienced entrepreneur. With financial support from the province, WEC announced it will continue its mentoring program for 2018-19.

Women’s Enterprise Centre receives regular requests from women who want to connect with a mentor or a business advisor who can support them as they start and grow their business, according to WEC news release.

“WEC mentoring programs are a key part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in B.C. Mentorship is a proven strategy to help entrepreneurs overcome the uncertainties of business ownership, create a sounding board and improve their skills and confidence,” says Laurel Douglas, CEO of the centre. “Over half of our participants stay in touch long-term, which shows the value of the networks they create.”

This year’s mentoring program includes one-to-one mentoring, financial fitness peer mentoring, and the Taking the Stage program.

Since 2007, more 900 women have received mentoring from Women’s Enterprise Centre, of which 95 per cent are still in business after five years, said the release. Thanks to WEC’s volunteer network, more than 150 experienced entrepreneurs and professionals have shared their knowledge with new entrepreneurs as mentors.

Schedules and communities for the mentoring program intakes and sessions will be posted at wec.ca/Mentor. To be notified of news about the programs, visit wec.ca/eBlasts.

WEC is also seeking experienced business owners – women and men – who would like to learn valuable facilitation skills and give back to their community by becoming a mentor. To learn more, visit wec.ca/Mentor.

