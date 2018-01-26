Wondering what caused the massive snowflakes?

When warm air meets cold air you get …

Bizarre weather captured the attention of Kelowna residents this week.

“(On Wednesday) there were some of the biggest snowflakes most of us have seen in our lives,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist. “Some were like toonies and some were seven centimetres across.”

Won’t stop, can’t stop

The reason can be chalked up to a combination of a really mild air arriving in front of a cold front. “It was warm front coming up along a cold front and the warm air was originating off of California,” said Lundquist.

The upcoming weather will be a mixed bag of conditions, but mega-snowflakes may not arrive again. In terms of temperatures it will be a bit warmer, though flurries are expected. It should continue as is until Monday when it’s expected to warm up to single digit temperatures.

Keep in mind, however, it’s still the middle of January and by the end of next week winter will resume with the arctic air mass moving toward us.

Most Read