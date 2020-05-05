Wooden ram’s head sculpture stolen in Penticton, RCMP investigating

Penticton RCMP officers are investigating the theft of a wooden sculpture on Lakeshore Drive.

RCMP explained in a release May 5 that some time between April 23 and 28, a wooden ram’s head sculpture was stolen. The sculpture had been on public display in the 600 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Officers are reaching out to the public for any information as to its whereabouts.

Should anyone have information, they’re encouraged to call the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

