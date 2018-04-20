Credit: WALC

Woodsdale road expected to be busy with opening of rail trail

The district will pursue grants to improve the road as walking traffic will increase

The district will be pursuing grants for Woodsdale Road improvements with the anticipated increase of traffic on the road due to the opening of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Walk Around Lake Country, a volunteer group in Lake Country, presented its concerns in a slideshow Tuesday night during a regular council meeting.

“It’s going to be in huge demand. I don’t think the district, at least in concept, knows how busy this is going to be,” WALC volunteer Duane Thomson said in a previous interview with The Calendar.

“If we get hundreds, if not thousands of people pushing their baby buggies and walking their dogs, the traffic in that area could be immense.”

Mayor James Baker said Woodsdale Road is going to be busy with cyclists from Kelowna and Vernon once the rail trail is completed, and it will need upgrading so the district will be pursuing grants in order to upgrade the road.

The rail trail is expected to be completed by the end of summer, 2018.

The Raven Ridge Park has issues with parking below the trailhead in Carr’s Landing, the WALC report, which was presented during the council meeting, said. Vandalism and partying have also been reported near the access point near water reservoir off of Northstar Lane.

A solution to the problem could be an automatic gate, but the cost would be about $20,000.

Public access to the district’s water reservoir is is also concerning, so WALC’s proposed solution may work, said Baker. “But we have to look at all of these that WALC is proposing because they are big dollar security issues with our water intake.”

