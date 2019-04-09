Parts of Vernon’s BX Falls trail will be closed for repairs and upgrades. (Black Press - file photo)

Work closes sections of popular North Okanagan hiking trail

Periodic closures for work upgrades are slated for Vernon’s BX Falls trail

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) advises residents that sections of the popular BX Falls Trail will be closed periodically to allow for upcoming trail upgrades.

The closures begin Tuesday.

“Our prime contractor, Cabin Forestry, will be completing several upgrades throughout 2019,” said Keith Pinkoski, parks manager. “Periodic closures are required from both the Tillicum Road and Star Road entrances to allow our contractors to safely complete the work. We ask that trail users follow all notices for their own safety, and steer clear of the noted construction zones.”

Upgrades will include bridge replacements, additional steps in steeper trail areas and general trail upgrades.

The RDNO would also like to take this opportunity to advise that any person or machine working adjacent to creeks, streams and rivers use extreme caution and safety measures. Due to high water levels, fast-moving water may cause erosion and bank instability.

Residents can receive instant updates on BX Falls Trail upgrades and trail flooding conditions by subscribing to the RDNO Email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For further information, please call 250-550-3700 or email us at communityservices@rdno.ca.


