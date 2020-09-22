Work limits Lake Country road access

Bottom Wood Lake Road closed to southbound traffic

Lake Country motorists are advised of construction that could impact their commute.

Bottom Wood Lake Road between the Berry Road roundabout and McCarthy Road will be closed to southbound traffic Tuesday, Sept. 22 and Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily for watermain and gas tie-ins.

A detour will include Main Street and Beaver Lake Road. Meanwhile northbound traffic can expect up to 30 minute delays.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will be directed through by traffic control staff.

“Please choose an alternate route and avoid the construction area until after Sept. 30, as preparation work is being done prior to the scheduled Sept. 28 and 29 paving,” the District of Lake Country advises residents.

Transportation

