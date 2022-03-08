Work starts on Kelowna’s Pandosy Waterfront Park

Kelowna’s first city-wide waterfront park in over a decade is under construction.

“The park will become the new waterfront for Pandosy Village, with a wide variety of spaces for both local and city-wide residents,” said Todd DeGruchy, senior project manager. “For kids, and kids at heart, there will be a misting park adjacent to a large, sandy beach area. For those who simply want to sit and enjoy the activities, there will be lots of places to do that.”

Shallow utility work will start this week, with the larger park construction getting underway in the coming weeks. Foreshore protection work is also being done to prevent further shoreline erosion fronting the Kelowna Paddle Centre.

“The bay is both shallow and quite weedy,” explained DeGruchy. “So not suitable for swimmers or motorboats, but well suited as a hub for paddle sports in the city.”

Pandosy Waterfront Park was originally identified for partial funding in 2027, however, because of available park development cost charges, construction is able to begin sooner. The construction cost for this phase of the park is $3.85 million. Construction is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

Read More: Financial sustainability recommendations for Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts

Read More: Kelowna businesses stand with Ukraine

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaparksWater