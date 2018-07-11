Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi at the ground-breaking ceremony for the first phase of work to join the South East Kelowna Irrigation District’s water system with the city’s water utility Wednesday. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Work to join Kelowna water systems underway

First phase of work to link the city and South East Kelowna Irrigation District’s systems starts

The long-awaited project to amalgamate the water system that serves south east Kelowna with the City of Kelowna’s water utility has finally broken ground.

Thanks to a $44 million grant from the federal and provincial government, awarded in 2017, work is underway after a year of planning and preparation.

According to Mayor Colin Basran, the three-year construction project marks first step in ensuring all city residents have safe, clean drinking water.

“It’s not every day that we receive $44 million from our government partners,” Basran said at a ceremony to mark the start of the construction work Wednesday in south east Kelowna.

“I want to thank the federal and provincial governments for acknowledging this essential need in Kelowna and for committing to help ensure our citizens have safe clean drinking water for a rapidly growing population and a resilient and redundant water supply system to meet all our water needs in the face of climate change.”

The city wants the three other irrigation districts that provide Kelowna residents with water—Rutland Waterworks, the Black Mountain Irrigation District and the Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District—to also join the city’s system. But to date, all three have refused.

The south-east Kelowna work was prompted by the urgent need to improve the SEKID system and the willingness of the irrigation district to join the city’s water utility.

The project carries a price tag of $85 million.

Phase one of the multi-year project involves separating agricultural and domestic water systems in south east Kelowna and providing a sustainable water supply for agriculture in the South Mission area.

The federal government is providing $26,450,000 and the provincial government is providing $17,457,000 for the project through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. The City of Kelowna is providing $19,100,000.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi, who was on hand for the groundbreaking Wednesday, said he was pleased to celebrate the start of work, a major initiative to improve water services and water quality for Kelowna residents.

“The Government of Canada recognizes that investing in water infrastructure not only helps protect public health, but also strengthens the foundation for economic prosperity and the growth of the middle class,” he said.

Selina Robinson, B.C.’s minister of municipal affairs—who could not be at the event but sent a note—called the project a “huge step forward” for the city.

The improvements will eventually provide better quality drinking water for an estimated 2,000 homes in south east Kelowna.

In addition to the money for phase one of the work, the province has also committed $12 million for the second phase of the project.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon senior beats off armed intruder with cane
Next story
Fire sparked in Vernon home

Just Posted

Kelowna card game gains popularity by starting campfire conversation

Basecamp Card Co. is taking off in the Okanagan

“The Dream Agency is Hiring!” looks to inspire it’s audience

The evening of laughs, poetry and music fueled by talent and dreams

West Kelowna soccer dome design revealed

The dome will be a permanent sports fixture

Work to join Kelowna water systems underway

First phase of work to link the city and South East Kelowna Irrigation District’s systems starts

Local award winning author releases her third book

Alix Hawley brings Daniel Boone back to life

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Vernon senior beats off armed intruder with cane

Allegedly armed with an axe and hammer, RCMP forced to taser suspect

Okanagan pharmacy buying back used needles

Sunrise Pharmacy gives five cents for every used needle returned

Most Read