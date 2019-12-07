An explosion occurred at the Envirogreen waste reclamation plant near Princeton. (Envirogreen photo)

WorkSafe BC to investigate explosion at Princeton facility

Explosion at Envirogreen waste reclamation plant occurred Nov. 27

WorkSafe BC is investigating an accident which occurred at a soil reclamation operation near Princeton near the end of November.

The explosion occurred at Envirogreen Technologies on Nov. 27 around 8:30 p.m.

WorkSafe BC representatives attended the site the following day and confirmed there were no injuries.

However, a full investigation has not yet been completed.

READ ALSO: Explosion at Princeton reclamation plant

READ ALSO: Envirogreen to assess what led to Princeton explosion

“The next step is for the employer to conduct an investigation of the incident,” a statement from WorkSafe BC reads. “A full investigation report must be submitted to WorkSafeBC within 30 days. The purpose of the investigation report is to identify the cause of the incident, including contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future.”

Vijay Lanji, president of Envirogreen Technologies, said the company has also started an investigation to ensure everything at the site is safe before resuming operations.

Because of the explosion, the plant’s annual shutdown, from December to March, began earlier than usual.

The facility is 18 kilometres south of Princeton on Highway 3.

It uses a thermal desorption process to purify hydro-carbon-contaminated soil, which is then sterilized and used for mine reclamation.

The plant has been operating since 1995 and the explosion is the first incident of this nature at the facility.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
GoFundMe started for Kelowna family who lost pet, home in Rutland fire
Next story
Healing with honesty: Justice served 40 years later

Just Posted

Rockets grab win over reigning league champs in first game of road trip

Kelowna beat the Prince Albert Raiders 2-1 Friday night, take on Saskatoon Saturday

GoFundMe started for Kelowna family who lost pet, home in Rutland fire

A fire tore through a Rutland four-plex in the morning on Dec. 6

Winter Blues Festival returns to Lake Country

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band headline the 2020 show on Jan. 25

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan receives $20,000 grant

The organization announced the grant from Revera on Friday

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

Healing with honesty: Justice served 40 years later

Revelstoke senior gets house arrest for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

WorkSafe BC to investigate explosion at Princeton facility

Explosion at Envirogreen waste reclamation plant occurred Nov. 27

Doors open to Vernon’s first refill store

Vernon’s Refill Store may be answer to plastics problem

Okanagan RCMP not toying around when it comes to impaired drivers

Saturday, Dec. 7 is National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

Crown delves into Sagmoen’s history with North Okanagan sex workers

Decision on validity of police search warrant will be made on Monday, Dec. 9

Most Read