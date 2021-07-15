A worker looks on as a police officer investigates a collapsed crane resting on the building it damaged in Kelowna, B9.C., Monday, July 12, 2021.The body of the fifth man killed in the collapse of the crane has been recovered. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alistair Waters)

WorkSafeBC conducting investigation into Kelowna crane collapse

The investigation will look into what caused the crane to collapse

WorkSafeBC is investigating the crane collapse that occurred in downtown Kelowna on Monday, July 12.

WorkSafeBC will be working with Kelowna RCMP to do the following:

  • Examine the incident site, including equipment involved.
  • Interview workers, managers and other witnesses with relevant information on the incident.
  • Collect relevant documents.
  • Collect other relevant evidence, such as video and photographs.
  • Conduct tests on materials or equipment.

The investigation hopes to determine the sequence of events that lead to the collapse as well as examine significant events of unsafe acts and conditions. It will also explore the contributing factors that made the incident possible and identify any health and safety deficiencies. An incident report will be prepared when the investigation concludes.

WorkSafeBC will also employ specialized teams to support affected workers, employers, and family members.

The investigation comes after five people died as a result of a crane collapse on 1471 St. Paul Street. The fatal collapse occurred while workers were dismantling the crane, stated WorkSafeBC.

“Owners, prime contractors and employers are ultimately responsible for the safety of workers at their worksites,” said WorkSafeBC in a statement.

