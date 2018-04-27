Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland (centre) chairs a meeting of her counterparts from France, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy and the European Union during a Foreign Ministers’ Working session discussing the Middle East, in Toronto on Sunday, April 22, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

Canadian officials are expressing optimism over a pledge by North and South Korea to work toward a formal end to the Korean War by year’s end, but say denuclearization of the peninsula should be the overarching goal of peace talks.

Related: Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, in Washington for expanded talks aimed at reaching a new NAFTA deal, congratulated South Korean President Moon Jae-in for taking steps to engage North Korea to end the decades-long conflict between the two countries.

Freeland cautions, however, that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities between the neighbouring nations to happen quickly, or without difficulties.

Related: NAFTA talks hold Foreign Affairs Minister in Washington, substitute heads to NATO summit

She says Canada, along with the rest of the world, will be watching to ensure North Korea gives up on its nuclear ambitions as part of the peace process.

The North has spent decades building up an atomic arsenal as a deterrent against an invasion either from its southern counterpart or from the United States.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole says many Canadians, especially those who fought in the Korean conflict, will be watching as the process unfolds, hoping for a lasting peace.

Related: Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize. It hasn’t.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Developers: New condos part of Kelowna’s housing solution
Next story
Dead grass and hot days are creating an early fire risk in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Developers: New condos part of Kelowna’s housing solution

Glemore Central will be a 105 unit condominium project set for completion in 2019

Dead grass and hot days are creating an early fire risk in the Okanagan

West Kelowna had two grass fires in one day and more are expected.

Kelowna’s panhandling and busking crackdown abandoned

Area residents were heard, and the city is abandoning its panhandling and busking crackdown

ALR an option for affordable housing development

UBC economist offers alternatives to speculation tax

Kelowna Civic and Community Awards announced

The winners were announced tonight at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Goodbye sunshine and hello rain

Expect rain throughout the weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Langley MLA Rich Coleman says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Cyclist’s bike dragged underneath van after driver suffers ‘medical crisis’

Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility

Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices

Weekend search for Ryan Shtuka planned

Twenty-year-old vanished from Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Remedying health care at Okanagan’s jail

PART 6.5: PHSA has gone on a hiring bender to bolster health coverage, but OCC not out of the rough yet

Most Read