Tourists, seasonal residents asked to stay home and not visit the Shuswap this Easter weekend because of COVID-19 pandemic. (Darren Robinson photo)

Would-be visitors to Shuswap over the long weekend asked to stay home

Regional district follows provincial health officer’s lead in telling citizens to stay put this Easter

Now is not the time to take a long-weekend trip.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued a news release emphasizing the provincial government’s stay-at-home message, given that this is the time of year when many guests and seasonal residents head to the Shuswap to gather with friends and family.

“The CSRD wishes to reiterate the message from provincial and federal leaders calling on everyone to avoid all non-essential travel and to remain at their primary residence at this time,” states the release. “B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has requested all citizens forego this type of travel, especially to smaller communities where additional pressures could be placed on medical and other needed resources.”

Read more: COVID-19 – Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Read more: Feds amplify stay-home message as cost of aid to Canadians mounts

The CSRD reminds would-be travellers that staying home is key to protecting vulnerable people from the spread of the COVID-19 virus and ensuring that medical services in smaller communities don’t get overwhelmed.

“While we understand the desire for people to come to our beautiful area, now is not the time,” said Kevin Flynn, chair of the CSRD board. “We need to listen to the good advice being provided to all Canadians and stay home. We will be happy to welcome everyone back when it is safe to do so.”

CSRD parks and trails remain open for use, but the regional district reminds people of physical distancing, especially during the holiday weekend. Citizens are asked to use the facilities in a way that keeps all users as safe as possible, even if the weather is warm and people want to enjoy outdoor recreation.

All CSRD playground equipment and vault toilets are closed.

The CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca, contains information on any changes to its facilities and services.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSalmon Armtravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says
Next story
Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says

Just Posted

Central Okanagan School District provides nearly 7,000 meals to students

Families collect the entire week’s supply of breakfasts and lunches at once to minimize contact

Central Okanagan property crime map released

Crime Stoppers releases a report of property crimes across the Central Okanagan for March

Kelowna distillery Forbidden Spirits to provide free sanitizer to community

Those interested are to bring their own bottle of up to four litres

West Kelowna man charged in relation to cannabis grow robbery in Sicamous

Two suspects remain at large; police believe they left the robbery scene in a white hatchback

40 Under 40: Adam Relvas

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Would-be visitors to Shuswap over the long weekend asked to stay home

Regional district follows provincial health officer’s lead in telling citizens to stay put this Easter

Shuswap’s Salty Dog Enduro mountain bike race postponed to 2021

Organizers follow direction from provincial/national bodies to cancel May event

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Program to provide primary health care through COVID-19 pandemic

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

Most Read