In this May 25, 2020, file photo, a lab technician extracts a portion of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate during testing at the Chula Vaccine Research Center, run by Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sakchai Lalit

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine?

A poll released Tuesday (July 7) by Research Co. suggests that 75 per cent of Canadians would take a vaccine once one becomes available.

The online poll asked 1,000 Canadians at the end of June if they would take a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 8,700 people and infected over 106,000 in the country since January.

Pollsters found that men were slightly more likely to agree to a vaccine than woman, at 77 per cent compared to 73 per cent. All age groups were fairly equally matched in their willingness to take the vaccine, at 76 per cent for 18 to 34 year olds, 71 for 25 to 54 year olds and 79 for people aged 55 and older.

Residents of Atlantic Canada and B.C. were the most likely to get the vaccine at 82 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively. Support for taking the vaccine shrunk under 70 per cent in just one province: Alberta.

When looking at political parties, pollsters found that Liberal voters were most likely to take a vaccine at 83 per cent, with New Democrats next at 72 per cent and Conservatives at 69 per cent.

But despite vaccine approval sitting at three-quarters across the board, an earlier online poll from Leger found that 60 per cent of respondents thought it should be mandatory in Canada. Other vaccines are not mandatory in Canada, although B.C has started a database of vaccine for children who attend school in the province.

READ MORE: Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

READ MORE: B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

