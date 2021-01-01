While at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Wednesday, July 8, Razvon Bachmeier and his boyfriend Robert Boettcher were confronted with homophobic remarks and a police report. (File)

Year in review – July 2020

A look back at July’s top stories

  • Jan. 1, 2021 9:00 a.m.
  • News

Predator mutilated cats in Kelowna: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA confirmed the mutilated body of a cat in July discovered in a downtown Kelowna neighbourhood was killed by a predator.

Brian Kijowski, regional manager for the SPCA cruelty investigation department, said a necropsy was conducted on one of the cats.

“It was a predator that committed the attack on this cat,” said Kijowski.

“We are thinking it was maybe a coyote or raccoon.”

Bodies of several cats were reported near Mantera Glen Park, Lombardy Park and Parkinson Recreational Park back in June.

For a couple of days in June, people took to social media claiming they had found more dead cats in the area.

However, since then the BC SPCA had no reports of dead cats in Kelowna.

Kijowski explained it is puppy season for coyotes in the Okanagan and mothers will be hunting for food for their pups.

•••

Couple shaken up after homophobic encounter at Kelowna mall

What started as a normal trip to the mall ended in tears for a West Kelowna couple.

While at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Wednesday, July 8, Razvon Bachmeier and his boyfriend Robert Boettcher were confronted with homophobic remarks and a subsequent police report.

The couple was at the jewelry booth in the Bay when a woman tried to cut in line as an attendant attempted to assist Bachmeier. The cashier told the woman she would be helped after the Bachmeier finished.

She went up to the counter again less than a minute later, Bachmeier said, still unimpressed she had to wait in line.

Boettcher then asked the woman if she had a problem, to which Bachmeier claims the woman told him to ‘shut up.’

After she called him gay, Bachmeier called the woman a “b–tch.”

A video which was posted online went viral. Hate directed toward the woman by the public was discouraged.

“That’s not what this is about; It’s just about raising awareness,” said Boettcher.

“This is still happening. We’re not in the States; we’re not in some little hick town; we’re in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. And it still happens.”

•••

Migrant workers expatriated after breaching West Kelowna farm’s ‘discriminatory’ policies

Near the end of July, two Mexican temporary foreign workers claimed they were fired from a West Kelowna nursery for hosting two guests at their employer-provided housing – a policy they say was unjustly imposed solely on migrant workers.

Jesús Molina, 35, and Erika Zavala, 36, came to work in B.C. through the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program, intending to send money back to their family and six children in the Mexican state of Baja California.

They each worked separately at different farms in the province before transferring together to West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries in late May – a few weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak at the farm was declared over by health officials.

However, their time in the Okanagan was shorter than they thought.

Despite anticipating a full summer’s worth of work, Zavala and Molina were fired and expatriated just over a month after moving to West Kelowna.

According to Amy Cohen, one of the RAMA workers who attended Molina and Zavala’s residence, Bylands’ firing of the two workers and what was essentially a lockdown of all foreign workers on the farm constitute human rights violations – not uncommon among similar operations in B.C. and across the country.

While limitations that apply to foreign workers, but not local ones, is nothing new in the seasonal agricultural world, policies have become much more strict amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cohen said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Year in Review

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Near the end of July, Jesús Molina, 35, and Erika Zavala, 36, claimed they were unjustly fired from a West Kelowna nursery for hosting two guests at their employer-provided housing. (Contributed)

Near the end of July, Jesús Molina, 35, and Erika Zavala, 36, claimed they were unjustly fired from a West Kelowna nursery for hosting two guests at their employer-provided housing. (Contributed)

Previous story
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

Just Posted

In July the BC SPCA confirmed a mutilated cat was killed by a predator. (File)
Year in review – July 2020

A look back at July’s top stories

Kelowna fire crews responded to a dumpster fire outside Source Adult shop, New Years Eve. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Goodbye, 2020: Kelowna fire crews extinguish dumpster fire on New Year’s Eve

Crews quickly knocked down dumpster fire just hours before the new year began

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

(File)
Goodbye, 2020: Some songs to ring in the new year

Whether within your household bubble or alone, here are some songs to keep you dancing until 2021

The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 case counts from Dec. 20 to 26 for local health areas across the province Dec. 31, 2020. (BCCDC)
New COVID-19 weekly case-count in the Central Okanagan decreases slightly

Health officials identified 214 cases in the Central Okanagan from Dec. 20–26

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
UPDATE: Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak up to 21

Heritage Square cases increase for second day in a row among staff and residents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cpl. Lorne Lecker removes open liquor from a minivan. BOAZ JOSEPH / THE LEADER
North Okanagan RCMP amp up New Year’s Eve enforcement

Residents urged to spend the evening at home with loved ones

Out of precaution, Pint and Pie was evacuated New Year's Eve due to a small grease fire at the 32nd Street restaurant. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Small fire evacuates North Okanagan business

Pine and Pie patrons evacuated New Year’s Eve

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Most Read