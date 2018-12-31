The fires in Okanagan Mountain Park continue to burn, Wednesday night. - Kathy Michaels/Capital News

Year in review: Wildfires

This is our No. 6 year in review story.

This year’s string of wildfires had everyone nervously looking back to 2003 and once again calling the smoke filled skies the “new normal.”

Opening the BC Wildfire Service active fires map looked like the whole province had chicken pox.

The Penticton Fire Zone accounted for nearly half of the hectares burned within the Kamloops Fire Centre. There were almost 25,000 hectares burning from 106 wildfires.

More than 1.3 million hectares from 2,090 wildfires burned over the province from April 1. Of that, 28 fires burned 54,351 hectares in the Kamloops Fire Centre from the same date.

Suppression measures had BC Wildfire carrying out planned ignitions to join fires such as Munro Lake and Mount Eneas with what they called at the time “plastic spherical devises” as they dropped ping pong sized balls filled with chemicals to merge the fires.

RELATED: Year in review No. 4: Okanagan entrepreneurs enter the pot shop race

Highway 97 closed several times on July 19 because of the fires and heavy smoke. It later re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic between Peachland and Summerland.

Mount Eneas lit the skyline on fire, it had Peachlanders on evacuation notices and, later on, evacuation orders. It eventually reached 19,226 hectares in size and was sparked by a strike of lightning July 17.

That same day another fire had wineries along Lakeshore Road nervously looking back 15 years ago to when the valley was ablaze. Wineries such as St Hubertus & Oak Bay Estate Winery Ltd. and Cedar Creek Estate Winery had flashbacks of when they lost everything to the fires. The Goode’s Creek fire also had homeowners evacuating their homes as it reached 1,370 hectares.

BC Wildfires suppression costs for the 2018 fiscal year stand at approximately $468 million so far whereas last year they totalled $568 million.

RELATED: 2018 in review: No. 10 story in Kelowna is the tax that must not be named

Hectares burned each year has spiked, but did not surpass the record-breaking year of 2017.

Moving into 2019, communications specialist for the Kamloops Fire Centre, Jody Lucius says that BC Wildfire is already preparing.

They are currently increasing their initial attack capacity through changes to ground crew configurations, more crews and increased helicopter and airtanker capacity. The centre is also responding to the new $50-million Community Resiliency Investment program with more staff to help FireSmart communities and reduce fuel loads on the land base. The program is a partnership with the Union of B.C. Municipalities and the First Nations Emergency Services Society to help reduce the wildfire risk around communities. It allows communities to apply for funding to cover up to 100 per cent of their approved wildfire risk reduction projects compared to a maximum of 90 per cent under the previous Strategic Wildfire Prevention Initiative.

Prescribed burns will be utilized more frequently in areas of the province to prevent fires from growing out of control. Prescribed burns is a fuel management strategy that can be used to reduce the intensity of future wildfires in a specified area. Others include thinning, pruning and the mechanical removal of fuel.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aides: Trump’s wall pledge may not get expected results
Next story
Greater Westside Board of Trade looks at co-working spaces

Just Posted

UBCO Heat sign Kelsey Falk

Kelsey Falk will join the UBCO Heat women’s basketball roster next season

Year in Review No. 3: A significant redevelopment proposal hits a snag

City’s plan for Capri-Landmark urban area runs into opposition roadblock

Greater Westside Board of Trade looks at co-working spaces

A survey and two information sessions are scheduled to see if the Westside wants a co-working space

Year in review: Wildfires

This is our No. 6 year in review story. This year’s string… Continue reading

Kelowna goes to BC Junior Curling semi-finals

At the 2019 BC Junior Curling Championships Kelowna will play again Dec.31

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Storm warning in effect for Highway 1

30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before this evening

Large earthquake off Alaskan coast, no tsunami warning for B.C.

The 6.1 magnitude quake struck Sunday afternoon

Aides: Trump’s wall pledge may not get expected results

White House chief of staff John Kelly says Trump abandoned the notion of “a solid concrete wall early on in the administration”

Keyboardist for Canadian band Walk off the Earth, dies

They were to kick off a 2019 world tour with a New Year’s Eve show in Niagara Falls on Monday night

VIDEO: Two seniors hit and killed by train in Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Mounties unclear why an elderly couple’s car was stopped on the rail tracks in Langley

B.C. lieutenant governor’s house avoids major damage in late-night fire

A fire at Government House in Victoria was caused by an overheated elevator motor.

Jurors as conscripts: Four things to know if you’re called upon

List stems from jury convicting man in the rape, beating death of a Calgary mother

The life and death of a BASE jumper

B.C. man writes five-page letter asking to be ‘put back into the air’ should he die

Most Read