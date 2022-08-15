Yellow legacy opens pop-up art gallery on Bernard in Kelowna

The yellow Cruzwear store on Bernard is hosting a gallery after

After 40 years of business, the yellow swimwear store on Bernard Avenue is closing.

Doreen Velin, the owner of the iconic Cruzwear is retiring. She is passing the torch to her daughter who has opened the new Cruzwear store at One Water, 1176 Ellis Street.

Velin is an artist and believes in giving back to the community.

She has donated the store space to be used as an art gallery for the last three months of her lease.

The yellow shop has been transformed into a local art studio which will remain open to the public from August to October.

Local artists have displayed their work in painting, fibre art, glass works, pottery and handcrafted jewellery and are on site to discuss and show their pieces.

Mary Meenagh, one of the artists in the gallery said, “Doreen has given us such an amazing opportunity to show our work collectively in such a lovely space. Kelowna has such a great art community but space to show our talents are limited.”

READ MORE: UPDATE: Surrey man who drowned in Kelowna marina recovered with underwater camera

The space is also hosting art workshops and paint-ins that are open to adults and children alike. Phone the Cruzwear on Bernard at 250-860-8879 for information.

The Pop-Up Gallery is located at 539 Bernard Avenue and is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There is free parking for visitors beside the back door of the building.

READ MORE: Person of interest sought in death outside of Kelowna nightclub

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Artart exhibit