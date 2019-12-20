YLW expects 100,000 people this holiday season

The airport’s busiest time is during the Christmas peak

Despite the wicked weather, Friday afternoon was calm at Kelowna International Airport, but it may just be the calm before the storm.

That’s because according to Senior Manager Airport Operations Phillip Elchitz, airport staff expect 10,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Friday and about 100,000 throughout the next few days for the holidays.

Elchitz said delays and cancellations are unfortunate but they do happen from time to time, and that passengers should be prepared for the worst.

“I think it’s really important that everybody thinks about what their plan B is. What are you going to do if you arrive at the airport and your flight is delayed? What are you going to do if you arrive at the airport and your flight is cancelled?” he said.

“The most important piece is to arrive early. An hour and a half for domestic flights and two hours for international flights. Things are going to be busy, so things will take a bit longer than people are used to.”

He added that travellers can check their flight status on the airport’s website as well.

Elchitz said it’s also wise to keep presents unwrapped.

“The screeners will most likely have to take a look at those or might want to open them,” he said.

Elchitz added travellers should think about alternative transport to the airport as well.

“The parking lots will fill up so it’s important to think about other ways to get to the airport, whether that’s a shuttle or a taxi or just having somebody drop you off.”

To check flight schedules, visit YLW’s site.

READ MORE: Airplane lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport to invest $67M to expand terminal

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Curtis Sagmoen, found guilty of threatening sex worker, to be released for time served
Next story
More funding needed to combat invasive mussels in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Kelowna Aquajets celebrate last meet of the decade

The club sent 76 swimmers to the MJB Ice Classic in Kamloops last week

Rockets’ defenceman inks NHL rookie deal

Kaedan Korczak signed a entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights

Okanagan Science Centre bring gifts of science for low-income families

Along with the Salvation Army, the centre will gift 62 one-year memberships to families in Vernon

Environment Canada continues weather alert for Okanagan highways

Rough winter conditions are still expected on Connector, Coquihalla and Highway 1

Rockets’ Foote officially makes World Juniors roster

Team Canada made their last cut Saturday ahead of the tournament start on Dec. 26

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

Fundraiser started for tow truck driver injured near Malakwa

John Brown is recovering from serious injuries in hospital.

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Summerland’s Morton Hall was a college dorm

From 1906 to 1915, Okanagan Baptist College operated in the community

Even snakes in Princeton get something for Christmas

If you live in Princeton, even if you are totally a snake,… Continue reading

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Dog trapped in Osprey Lake fire dies of smoke inhalation

A family pet was trapped in a burning outbuilding near Osprey Lake… Continue reading

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Most Read