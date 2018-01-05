The YMCA of British Columbia’s Y Mind Initiative is expanding to Kelowna to help young adults manage stress and anxiety issues. The free program, offered by the YMCA of Okanagan to 18 to 30 year old’s, will explore coping strategies and management tools in a supportive and accepting environment. - Credit: Trevor Meier

YMCA offers young adults stress management program

The free program is available for those between 18 to 30 years old in Kelowna

The YMCA of Okanagan is joining the YMCA of British Columbia’s Y Mind initiative to help young adults manage stress, worries and anxiety.

With $3 million in funding support provided by the province, the YMCA Mindfulness Group program, as a part of the Y Mind initiative, will expand to five regions across B.C., according to the YMCA.

Through this expansion, more young people will have the chance to learn strategies to manage anxiety through evidence-based programming led by trained mental health professionals, said the YMCA.

“Y Mind will give young adults the tools to be able to cope with the stressors that are going on in life right now,” said Y Mind manager Jan Locke. “So many individuals today feel the environment and world they live in creates anxiety and it can be extremely overwhelming. This program will help to take away the isolation and debilitation of anxiety.”

Mindfulness groups are open to young people between 18 to 30 years’ old who are experiencing mild to moderate anxiety. There is no cost to participate and referrals are not required. Each young person also receives a complimentary health and fitness membership to their local YMCA for the duration of the program, according to the YMCA.

With sessions throughout 2018 occurring at the Kelowna Family YMCA and Foundry Kelowna, the YMCA of Okanagan and participating partners intend to ensure this offering is easily accessible to young people in our community, said the YMCA.

The Y is offering information sessions Jan. 10 and 17 for their upcoming session starting Jan. 31. To register contact Locke at 250-317-7980 or YMind@ymcaokanagan.ca or learn more at ymcaokanagan.ca/YMind.

