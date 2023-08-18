YMCA Okanagan lends helping hand during wildfires

‘Our hearts go out to those who have been displaced’

The McDougall Creek wildfire near West Kelowna continues to grow Friday morning after growing significantly overnight. Authorities have ordered thousands of individuals to evacuate the West Kelowna. Several areas in Kelowna on the eastern side of Okanagan Lake are also subject to evacuation orders after the fire had jumped the lake as high winds continue to sweep across the region. (Grant Rammel/Facebook)

YMCA of Southern Interior BC is opening its doors to assist households affected by Okanagan wildfires.

“Our hearts go out to those who have been displaced and are currently grappling with the uncertainty for their homes and safety,” says Allyson Graf, CEO and president. “In an effort to support the community during these difficult times, we are opening the doors so that individuals and families can access a safe space for their health, activities for their children and showers if needed.”

Those who have been evacuated from their homes can access Y-operated facilities including the Kelowna Family Y, Downtown Y and H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre, by providing ID with address to the front desk.

“We understand the challenges that evacuees are facing,” says Graf. “Our hope is that by opening our doors, we can provide a sense of normalcy and relief during this difficult time.”

