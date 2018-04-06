The 13th annual YMCA Healthy Kids Day goes April 29 at the Kelowna Family Y in Rutland. —Image: contributed

YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day coming back

The annual Kelowna free family event is back for the 13th year on April 29

The YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day is back for its 13th year on April 29.

The free community event, held inside and outside of the Kelowna Family Y in Rutland, will feature more than 40 activity stations, heart-pumping entertainment, nutritious snacks, games, prizes and more so kids and their parents can get outside, get moving and learn how to incorporate a healthy, active lifestyle into their daily lives.

“Our goal at Healthy Kids Day is to bring families together to engage in fun, active play and learn healthier habits that will help children grow and thrive,” said Sharon Peterson, CEO of the YMCA of Okanagan.

“Only nine per cent of kids aged five to 17 are getting the recommended 60 minutes of heart-pumping activity per day. Healthy Kids Day brings awareness to issues that have led to this sedentary lifestyle and connects families to community resources while showing children how to get active through play.”

As presenting sponsor for YMCA Healthy Kids Day, Interior Savings Credit Union also recognizes that healthy, active children are the future of our community.

“At Interior Savings Credit Union we believe that it’s up to all of us to help children achieve their full potential”, said Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings.

“Healthy Kids Day brings families, community organizations and businesses together with a single focus on helping kids to grow-up stronger, healthier and more confident through access to resources, and opportunities for exploration and play.”

The free community event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and include access to the YMCA’s pool and facilities.

The Capital News is a sponsor of Healthy Kids Day.

Learn more about YMCA Healthy Kids Day at ymcaokanagan.ca/healthykidsday or find the event on Facebook.

'Honeymoon phase is over' at Okanagan Correctional Centre
B.C. man's family slams watchdog investigation clearing RCMP officer

