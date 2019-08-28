(file photo)

You shall not pass: a B.C. school bus with its red lights flashing

Five children are killed, 380 injured each year in B.C. on their way to school from crashes: ICBC

Fall is right around the corner and with the changing of weather comes the necessary changing of driving habits. Students will be boarding the school bus once again as class is set to resume next week.

The No. 1 reminder to drivers, RCMP said, is do not pass when the red lights flash. A school bus’ red lights has the same authority as any other stop sign.

via GIPHY

Those caught blowing past buses will be fined $368 and handed three demerits.

READ MORE: B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

It is not safe to pass any school bus until the flashing red lights and signals are shut off, officials said. Vehicles travelling in the same or opposite direction of the bus with its red lights flashing are required to stop.

Motorists will have to take extra precaution as foot traffic and a higher volume of traffic will be expected around schools and the surrounding neighbourhoods, RCMP said.

ICBC said 380 children are injured in crashes while walking or riding their bike to school every year across B.C. On average, five children are killed.

Seventeen Kelowna children are involved in incidents every year.

The 30-kilometre speed limits will be in effect every school day between 8-5 p.m. and failure to comply could land you a $196-$253 ticket.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school district continue strong growth

