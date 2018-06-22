Young boy struck by car in West Kelowna

A young boy was struck by car late Friday afternoon in a residential area of West Kelowna.
The boy, believed to be aged 6, was struck at the corner of Bentley Road and Shelby Crescent in the area of Daimler Drive. and Auburn Road
The extent of the boys injures were not immediately known but he was seen being treated by paramedics at the scene in an ambulance.
The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were on scene.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.