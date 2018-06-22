Young boy struck by car in West Kelowna

Boy, believed to be aged 6, treated at the scene by paramedics

A young child was struck by a car in West Kelowna Friday afternoon. —Image: David Ogilvie/contributor

A young boy was struck by car late Friday afternoon in a residential area of West Kelowna.

The boy, believed to be aged 6, was struck at the corner of Bentley Road and Shelby Crescent in the area of Daimler Drive. and Auburn Road

The extent of the boys injures were not immediately known but he was seen being treated by paramedics at the scene in an ambulance.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were on scene.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.