(File photo)

(File photo)

Young girl approached by stranger in Revelstoke

The incident occurred 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 13)

Revelstoke RCMP released a statement Wednesday (Sept. 13) afternoon about a suspicious occurrence Wednesday morning when a young local girl was offered a ride to school by an unidentified male in a dark green SUV.

The incident occurred at roughly 8:30 a.m. on Oscar St. and Leach St. The student didn’t recognize the male and didn’t accept the ride and the man drove away after the interaction without ever exiting the vehicle. The young student informed her parents of the encounter, who then reported it to the Revelstoke RCMP.

Sgt. Chris Dodds said that the “incident is certainly suspicious,” and that the police were attempting to locate the suspect. After ‘extensive’ patrols in the area, the police were unable to locate the individual nor the vehicle based on the description.

The man was described as having ‘tanned skin’ with a ‘scruffy’ beard and was estimated to be in his mid-30’s.

The Revelstoke RCMP advised School District 19 of the incident, and suggested parents ensure that their children know what to do if they are approached by a stranger.

Any information regarding the incident can call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at bccrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Results are in for both Revelstoke enduro events last weekend

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPRevelstoke

Previous story
Large apartment complex for Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue moves ahead
Next story
Air Canada says pilot shortage to blame for grounding service to Penticton

Just Posted

Okanagan Heritage Museum. (Contributed)
Kelowna Museum Society exhibit celebrates history of Italians in Central Okanagan

The Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan has rescheduled their Moonlight Movies to take place on Friday, Sept. 22 in Kelowna and Saturday, Sept. 23 in Lake Country. (BGC Okanagan/Contribited)
Moonlight Movies rescheduled in Kelowna and Lake Country

BC Cancer - Kelowna Centre. (BC Cancer Foundation)
Retired NHL star and his wife donate $100k to BC Cancer Kelowna

Conceptual rendering of a six-storey, 171-unit apartment building planned for 801-831 Harvey Avenue and 801-812 Saucier Avenue.(Photo/City of Kelowna)
Large apartment complex for Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue moves ahead

Pop-up banner image