Elijah Beauregard, 16, was stabbed in downtown Kelowna on June 27, 2019. He died of his wounds three days later in hospital. His family is raising money to put a memorial bench at his favourite skatepark in Penticton.

Young woman charged in stabbing death of Penticton teen pleads guilty

The teen, who can’t be named, will appear in Kelowna Supreme Court Tuesday

The young woman charged in the stabbing death of Penticton teen Eli Beauregard has pleaded guilty.

The teen, who was 17 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Feb. 24 and will appear in Kelowna Supreme Court Tuesday (April 13) for a pre-sentencing report.

Tuesday’s proceedings could also set a date for sentencing.

Elijah (Eli) Beauregard, 16, was stabbed shortly before 11:30 p.m. on June 27, 2019, near the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Water Street in downtown Kelowna. He succumbed to his injuries three days later in hospital.

Kelowna RCMP’s serious crime unit took over the investigation but it wasn’t until eight months later, in February 2020, when Kelowna police announced they took an 18-year-old woman into custody. A charge of manslaughter has been laid in the matter. She was released from custody a few days later.

Because she was a minor at the time, her name won’t be released to the public.

“In July 2019, my grandson Elijah was murdered on the streets of Kelowna. He was only 16 and had lots to give, but his life was cut short,” said Garner Stone, who set up a GoFundMe for a memorial bench to be placed at Eli’s favourite skate park in Penticton.

READ MORE: A tribute to Eli

“Eli spent most of his childhood in Penticton, he was a skateboarder and spent a great deal of his time at the Penticton Skate Park. I am hoping that his many friends and family who loved him greatly will help to install a memorial bench as a tribute to him. It will mean a great deal to have a bench as a memorial.”

In total, $2,685 was raised through the GoFundMe. But it’s not known if a bench was installed.

Following Eli’s death, two candlelight vigils were held, the first one was at the Penticton skatepark on Riverside Drive.

Eli’s father Robyn is hoping for justice for his son but doesn’t think he’ll get it in the legal system, he said last year.

He thinks, if convicted, she’ll likely get probation. But he said his son’s killer will have to wake up each day, “knowing they took someone’s life.”

READ MORE: Family of Penticton teen stabbed wants memorial bench

