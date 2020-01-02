Young woman on the mend after explosion at frozen Cranbrook lake

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

A young girl is recovering in a Vancouver-based hospital after an explosion on a lake in Cranbrook over the holidays.

According to a GoFundMe campaign made this week, several people were involved in an accident resulting from an explosion on Dec. 27. Claire Mannon, 18, was taken to hospital in Cranbrook and flown by air ambulance to Vancouver, where where she currently is receiving treatment for significant burns to over 35 per cent of her body.

A group of people were ice skating at a frozen lake outside Cranbrook, when they started a fire in a barrel to warm up, according to Sarah Sims, a local family relative.

However, the cause of the explosion— whether something had been stored inside the barrel and buried by ashes — remains unknown, said Sims.

“Basically, it was a contained fire that exploded for unknown reasons, is the most accurate description,” said Sims.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed the incident, noting paramedics responded to a call at a frozen lake near Baker Mountain Road.

“Two ambulance crews and a community paramedic were dispatched to the scene,” reads the statement. “Paramedics cared for three patients, two of which had minor injuries and did not require transport to hospital. One patient sustained life-threatening injuries – they were cared for by BCEHS critical care paramedics and transported to a Vancouver hospital by air ambulance.”

Sims said Mannon will remain in Vancouver until she can be safely transported home to Arizona in the U.S., which could happen as soon as Thursday. Once back home in Phoneix, doctors can investigate the full extent of the burns and determine specific treatment plans.

Sims said doctors have estimated treatment will require 30 months in hospital.

Sims credits the B.C. Professional Firefighters Association for supporting the family through the Burn Fund. She said firefighters came to the hospital after the accident and offered assistance, contacting counterparts in Vancouver who helped family members following Mannon’s transfer to the Lower Mainland.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island mom issued $368 distracted driving ticket for ‘scrolling’ on her phone

Just Posted

Record warm temperatures on New Year’s Day in the Okanagan

Temperatures in Summerland reached 10.1 C

Fundraiser launched by mother of man who died at Kelowna homeless camp

The money raised will be used to bring Shane Bourdin’s belongings home

RCMP ask for public help in catching criminals at large in central Okanagan

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Kelowna RCMP

Accelerate Okanagan event aims to attract top tech talent

Organization’s New Year Kick Off event will be occurring Jan. 9 at BNA Brewing

Kelowna’s only video store, Leo’s Videos, is back in business

New ownership saved the store from closing when a deal was struck on Wednesday night

Kelowna residents make New Years resolutions

Some want to keep it simple, others dream big

Young woman on the mend after explosion at frozen Cranbrook lake

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

Vancouver Island mom issued $368 distracted driving ticket for ‘scrolling’ on her phone

Lawyer says ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

Reward offered in bear killing near Penticton

Fur-Bearers is offering a reward for information about the killing of a black bear in Beaverdell

Rolling memorial video a touching tribute to North Okanagan man

Friends and family remembered Jesse Haller in a big way

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Skier recovering after being lost for 2 days on B.C. mountain

Mark Gayowski says the experience was “life changing”

WATCH: BC Hydro CEO on North Okanagan power outages

Power restored to 95% of impacted customers, CEO said in video update near Lumby

COLUMN: A tale of two cabinet ministers

To what degree do you believe a cabinet minister has a duty to be accountable to citizens of Canada?

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

Most Read