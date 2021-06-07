Young woman who stabbed and killed Penticton teen to be sentenced this month

The young woman who pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Penticton teen Eli Beauregard will be sentenced two years to the month of the crime being committed.

The accused, who was 17 at the time of the crime and cannot be named, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February and will now appear in Kelowna Supreme Court on June 18 to learn her fate.

Elijah (Eli) Beauregard, 16, was stabbed shortly before 11:30 p.m. on June 27, 2019, near the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Water Street in downtown Kelowna. He succumbed to his injuries three days later in hospital.

Kelowna RCMP’s serious crime unit took over the investigation but it wasn’t until eight months later, in February 2020, when Kelowna police announced they took an 18-year-old woman into custody. A charge of manslaughter has been laid in the matter. She was released from custody a few days later.

Because she was a minor at the time, her name won’t be released to the public.

“Eli spent most of his childhood in Penticton, he was a skateboarder and spent a great deal of his time at the Penticton Skate Park,” said his grandfather Garner Stone.

At the time of his death, dozens turned out to a vigil at the skatepark.

