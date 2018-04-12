Your April 12 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Damage from the floods of 2017 has yet to be repaired, but the City of Kelowna still has to forge ahead with flood control preparations for this spring.

Winds whipped up some burn piles in Enderby and Spallumcheen Wednesday, resulting in call-outs for the local fire departments.

Firefighters from across Western Canada converged in Kelowna this week for training aimed at saving their lives.

It all started with two donkeys. The Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society now has a lot more than just a couple donkeys, and also two miniature horses.

Check out this week’s Crook’s Corner – A wrap up of all the arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

Today is A Jersey Day, an event inspired by a group of B.C. hockey moms that has gone national, with people across Canada sporting jerseys to send messages of support for the families who lost loved ones in last week’s horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling mainly cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 11

Tomorrow we’re looking at .A mix of sun and cloud all day with winds gusting up to 50 km/h in the morning. High 10 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Orange rocks on Kelowna beaches confuse locals
Next story
Mother of slain B.C. sisters to run half marathon in their honour

Just Posted

WIth hockey sticks and jerseys, Okanagan residents show their support for Humboldt

Three events have been scheduled for tonight.

8th annual Vaisakhi Parade held in Kelowna

The parade starts at 12 p.m. at the Kelowna Sikh Temple April 28

Water quality advisory issued for Falcon Ridge

The advisory will continue until further notice

Okanagan Rail Trail receives federal funding

MP Stephen Fuhr made the announcement today in Lake Country

Kelowna prepares for spring flooding

Flood mitigation projects from last year still not completed

Kelowna firefighter training helps save lives

A master instructor had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Blood donations spike after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Canadian Blood Services says donations have significantly increased

Mother of slain B.C. sisters to run half marathon in their honour

‘I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit’

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

Trudeau off to Peru amid unresolved pipeline crisis

Despite a meeting with the premiers of Alberta and B.C. on Sunday, Trudeau is headed on a foreign tour

Rabbits to be killed at Richmond shelter after deadly virus detected

An animal shelter in Richmond has been advised to euthanize all 66 rabbits in its care

‘I dare you’: B.C. councillor calls out feds in pipeline dispute

Kamloops’ Donovan Cavers dares the federal finance minister to cancel equalization payments to B.C.

Goodwill Shakespeare festival back in Vernon

More than 350 students from 20 schools in Vernon for theatre festival

Okanagan College places second in design thinking challenge

Royal Roads in Victoria hosted design thinking challenge for colleges and universities

Most Read